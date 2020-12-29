 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: We can use all the blessings possible

Editor:

Hopefully, we will never forget Dec. 7, 1941. There are not too many of us World War II Veterans left. God bless all of our veterans and God bless America. We can use as many blessings as we can get.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

