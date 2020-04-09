Letter to the editor: We can learn from pandemic

Editor:
There’s much suffering with the corona pandemic — sickness, isolation, fear. But it’s not foolish to see what we can learn from this unwanted event.
First, to prepare for and respond quickly, our president cut CDC funding, denied danger, gave false “facts.” Gov. Cuomo’s words clarified, were intelligent, passionate about saving lives, the need for a public health strategy.
But there are also longstanding deep societal ills: increasing inequality and a culture defining “progress” as unrestrained growth: exploiting earth, deforesting, mining, drilling, polluting, poisoning, corruption, greed, not understanding when more is too much. Now that we are forced to stop our habitual motion, our air and water are cleaner, steams once dead flow with fish. My neighbor who walks our wilderness road every day saw no planes overhead and said: The Earth can now breathe. We can breathe. Values can become clearer with loss.
We all need good jobs, livable wages, medical care, education, a government serving its people. We need meaning, purpose. The question, after “shock” fades, is what we will do now: Give more to those who have too much — the CEOs,banks, large corporations — as we did in the 2008 bailout and the Republican Tax Overhaul? Remove regulations protecting air, water, Earth? Continue ignoring the grave danger of climate change and how our “way of life” destroys life. Or can we create a sustainable, healthy earth, a green new deal where life flourishes?
During hard times, I am inspired by acts of courage and goodness: people struggling for human rights, climate justice, biodiversty, public health workers, teachers. I am touched by kindness, caring, music, poetry, beauty, nature. Birds flock outside my window.
I go out with bird seeds, passing my car’s bumper stickers: “Live simply that others may simply live”; “The earth provides enough for everyone’s needs but not man’s greed” (Gandhi); “We are all in this together.”
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann
