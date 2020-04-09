Letter to the editor: We can learn from pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

There’s much suffering with the corona pandemic — sickness, isolation, fear. But it’s not foolish to see what we can learn from this unwanted event.

First, to prepare for and respond quickly, our president cut CDC funding, denied danger, gave false “facts.” Gov. Cuomo’s words clarified, were intelligent, passionate about saving lives, the need for a public health strategy.

But there are also longstanding deep societal ills: increasing inequality and a culture defining “progress” as unrestrained growth: exploiting earth, deforesting, mining, drilling, polluting, poisoning, corruption, greed, not understanding when more is too much. Now that we are forced to stop our habitual motion, our air and water are cleaner, steams once dead flow with fish. My neighbor who walks our wilderness road every day saw no planes overhead and said: The Earth can now breathe. We can breathe. Values can become clearer with loss.