Letter to the editor: We can improve Congress with our vote

Editor:

On Saturday the Post-Star printed in C1:

“Rep. Elise Stefanik is one of 15 members of Congress named to a task force… that would hold China accountable for its claimed cover-up of the initial spread of the COVID-19.”

In A4 of the same issue, a cover-up by our own government is revealed:

“The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House… The trove of emails show the nation’s top public health experts at the Centers for Disease Prevention spending weeks working on guidance to help the country deal with a public health emergency, only to see their work quashed by political appointees…”

The quashing by the White House of the recommendations of American medical experts, who recognize the risks of “opening up” our nation prematurely, is a callous political decision, as egregious and self-serving as any alleged Chinese cover-up.