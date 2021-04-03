Letter to the editor: We can have no peace with mean letters

Editor:

Pathetic!

I find it very disturbing that people are out there calling for unity when every time we open to the letters section someone is trashing Rep. Stefanik — the only political representative who truly fights hard and truly represents her constituents.

If you bashers out there really want unity then practice what you preach. Our country is more divided than everr, and the hard truth is, it’s going to take a long time to heal if it ever does. As long as these critical letters persist there will be no unity and that goes for the GOP and Democrats.

If we want peace and unity ever again than those representatives have to stop their childish behavior and truly represent the people that way they were elected to do so.

Until that happens the word unity will be just a meaningless word. Pretty sad.

John Brooks, South Glens Falls

