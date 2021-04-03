 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: We can have no peace with mean letters

Letter to the editor: We can have no peace with mean letters

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Pathetic!

I find it very disturbing that people are out there calling for unity when every time we open to the letters section someone is trashing Rep. Stefanik — the only political representative who truly fights hard and truly represents her constituents.

If you bashers out there really want unity then practice what you preach. Our country is more divided than everr, and the hard truth is, it’s going to take a long time to heal if it ever does. As long as these critical letters persist there will be no unity and that goes for the GOP and Democrats.

If we want peace and unity ever again than those representatives have to stop their childish behavior and truly represent the people that way they were elected to do so.

Until that happens the word unity will be just a meaningless word. Pretty sad.

John Brooks, South Glens Falls

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News