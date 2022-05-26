Letter to the editor: We can have gun safety and rights

Editor:
The flag over the White House goes up and down like an elevator in a very busy high-rise. Frankly, I am getting tired of it. How many broken parents need to be dragged before the cameras? How many funerals need to be covered? How many bills need to die at the altar of the Second Amendment before we decide we can have gun ownership AND gun safety. We are smart enough to do both.
If our representatives can't manage it, if they can't see that the Right to Life is just as important as the Right to Bear Arms (more so, to my mind), then we need to elect new representatives.
Vincent Palazzo, Gansevoort
Tags
- Skater
- Competitor
- Editor
- Trainer
- Sport
- Coach
- Harry Kresky
- Fossil Fuel
- Climate Change
- Bank
- Economics
- Finance
- Meteorology
- Bill Mckibben
- Leach
- Crop
- Environmentalist
- Elise
- Crime
- Politics
- Criminal Law
- Hypocrisy
- Donald
- Hochul
- Marijuana
- Help
- Parking
- Street
- Highway
- Motor Vehicle
- City Planning
- Car
- Oregon
- Residential Area
- Portland
- Revenue
- Ticketing
- Choice
- Couple
- Publishing
- Worship
- Genealogy
- Star
- Page
- Mom
- Mother-to-be
- Nation
- Politician
- Border
- Policy
- Invasion
- Congresswoman
- Board Of Education
- Proposal
- Plan
- Levy
- Election
- Budget
- Capital
- Subsidy
- Bill
- Law
- Emergency
- Nypa
- Congress
- Renewable Energy
- Commerce
- Climate
- Parking Garage
- Revitalization
- Pedestrian
- City
- Pollution
- Solution
- Sidewalk
- Fertilizer
- Contaminant
- Chemistry
- Industry
- Saratoga Biochar
- Carbon
- Product
- Biosolid
- Pathogen
- Moreau
- Moreau Planning Board
- Internet
- Dec
- Planning Board
- Concern
- Brain
- America
- People Of Color
- Work
- Remorse
- Trump
- Cnn
- Administration
- Liar
- Voting
- Leftist
- Journalism
- Publication
- Such
- Lunatic
- Dweller
- Fact
- Contemporary History
- Letter
- Democrats
- Electorate
- Biden
- Guts
- Crap
- Whistle
- Procellacor
- Lake
- Hydrography
- Weed
- Label
- Risk
- Doubt
- Milfoil
- Republicans
- Insurrection
- Advertisement
- Stefanik
- Gun
- Safety
- Weaponry
- Ownership
- Parents
- Representative
- White House
- Funeral
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!