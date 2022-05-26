 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: We can have gun safety and rights

Letter to the editor

Editor:

The flag over the White House goes up and down like an elevator in a very busy high-rise. Frankly, I am getting tired of it. How many broken parents need to be dragged before the cameras? How many funerals need to be covered? How many bills need to die at the altar of the Second Amendment before we decide we can have gun ownership AND gun safety. We are smart enough to do both.

If our representatives can't manage it, if they can't see that the Right to Life is just as important as the Right to Bear Arms (more so, to my mind), then we need to elect new representatives.

Vincent Palazzo, Gansevoort

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News