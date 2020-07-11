Letter to the editor: We can do it by making all lives matter

Editor:

Wake up America!

All lives matter!

It’s not just that Black lives matter anymore.

Today is Independence Day, July 4, 2020, and it’s about time that we figure out the true meaning of what it stands for!

There was a time when America was respected and admired around the world, and France gave us the Statue of Liberty to honor our accomplishment. Regrettably, those days are long gone, and we can’t even travel there now because of our incompetence in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. We can’t even agree on the importance of wearing face masks to halt the spread of the virus.

But matters are much worse than that. Trump is sacrificing the lives of his own followers for his lust for power! He also would sacrifice our American and allies' troops to gain favor with the Russian dictator, Putin. Some people hope that his blind followers get infected — but that would be against what the Fourth of July stands for.

Gays also have constitutional rights, and polar bears need to be protected from global warming, and the coastal cities are at risk.