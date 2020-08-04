Letter to the editor: We can do better working together

Editor:

In a recent letter, Peter Tarana points out that the United States has about 25% of the COVID-19 deaths in the world, while we have less than 5% of the world population. We recently passed 150,000 deaths from COVID-19. How can this be happening?

We need to return to our strength as a nation. We used to be known as practical, problem-solving people who would rise to the challenge. We need to put the distraction of partisan politics aside, focus on what has gone wrong, and fix it.

Some countries have been much more successful in protecting themselves from this pandemic. An article in the July 27 New York Times points out that "adjusted for population, Americans are currently dying from COVID-19 at around 15 times the rate in the European Union or Canada." What do they have that we don't have?

I think that it comes down to national leadership and individual compliance. They have leaders who are experienced, steady and allow medical experts to shape medical policy. People there are more willing to comply for the common good. They have national health care, which means that everyone can receive medical care.