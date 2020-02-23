Letter to the editor: We can do better than Rep. Stefanik

Editor:

There is a tremendous amount at stake in the next election. Anyone who doesn’t make sure they are registered to vote, and of course vote, should resolve now that they won’t complain about the outcome.

The national election is huge, but where we really have an impact is on local and regional contests.

Our representative, Ms. Stefanik, has complained The Post-Star is biased and unreliable. This is despite the almost constant free publicity she gets from our local paper. Her name and picture appear in almost every day’s paper, sometimes in news, and sometimes in articles that read like a press release. Name familiarity is a big factor in voter’s choices, especially with those who haven’t seriously studied a candidate’s record.

Over the years, the paper has seemed a little less conservative, but this is because political conservatives themselves have changed. Not too long ago, conservatives wanted a balanced federal budget, limiting the deficit, a respected military and good moral values. Any familiarity with our current president’s views and actions shows this is no longer the case.