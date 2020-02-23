Letter to the editor: We can do better than Rep. Stefanik

Editor:
There is a tremendous amount at stake in the next election. Anyone who doesn’t make sure they are registered to vote, and of course vote, should resolve now that they won’t complain about the outcome.
The national election is huge, but where we really have an impact is on local and regional contests.
Our representative, Ms. Stefanik, has complained The Post-Star is biased and unreliable. This is despite the almost constant free publicity she gets from our local paper. Her name and picture appear in almost every day’s paper, sometimes in news, and sometimes in articles that read like a press release. Name familiarity is a big factor in voter’s choices, especially with those who haven’t seriously studied a candidate’s record.
Over the years, the paper has seemed a little less conservative, but this is because political conservatives themselves have changed. Not too long ago, conservatives wanted a balanced federal budget, limiting the deficit, a respected military and good moral values. Any familiarity with our current president’s views and actions shows this is no longer the case.
We need a representative who represents us, not the national Republican Party, and not the big corporate donors. Ms. Stefanik has national aspirations. But, although she talks a good game, she is supporting policies that are going to hurt us locally.
She is working for those who fund her, including the energy industry and the big corporate polluters, not for those of us who live here. She sides with big pharmacy firms and insurance companies on health care rules and on overturning measures to protect people from devastating medical expenses. She supports party loyalty above preserving the separation of powers that protects our democracy form becoming a dictatorship.
We could do better with a truly local candidate like Tedra Cobb.
Carol McKeever, Putnam Station