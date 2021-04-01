Letter to the editor: We can all speak out about the climate

Editor:

I spoke last night at the Glens Falls Common Council meeting. At first I pushed against my own resistance to speak. I pushed against my thought, "It won't do any good." But speaking about the climate crisis and the urgency of action won out. And so I spoke about the noted author, Rebecca Solnit, who wrote an essay called "Preaching to the Choir," in which she described that in trying to influence people, the proper audience is actually allies and not enemies. Her reasoning is that the preaching may move allies into action.

Glens Falls is privileged to have council members who consistently demonstrate caring about our Glens Falls community. I consider them my allies. They already know about the climate crisis. They already support actions that reduce greenhouse gases and more efficient energy use.

They already include green initiatives on the Glens Falls website but using the words "climate crisis" during Common Council meetings has not been happening. And as we face calamitous events, I requested that they do. I spoke of the climate emergency bill now in the state Legislature. Strong powerful words that promote action. I urged the council to find a way to use "climate crisis" words in ways to encourage residents to take actions.