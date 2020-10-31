Letter to the editor: We can achieve a negative greatness

Editor:

"Make America Great Again" sounds like a great idea, but how and by whose measure?

Should we be the country with the greatest economic disparity between the well-off and the poor?

Should we be the country known for leaving the greatest percentage of our citizens uninsured for health care, or better perhaps, for forcibly separating more children of potential emigres from their parents than any other country?

Or should we be known for having the greatest percentage of our citizens reviled by the majority for being of a different color, or better perhaps, for inflicting the greatest amount of pollution upon the world's atmosphere?

Before we vote for a president we need to decide what kind of greatness we want the United States to be recognized for.

C. Wesley Dingman, Queensbury

