Letter to the editor: We are on top of virus outbreak

Editor:

With everything that is going on in our country we are lucky to be living in the United States of America in many ways. One way for sure is how we are on top of the coronavirus outbreak.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Our health department jumps on anyone that has it. They find out where they went and people they saw etc. The health department also keeps people that were in contact with the sick person and keeps there people under same kind of isolation. Hopefully with everything they are doing we will be able to keep this virus somewhat under control.

We seem to be on top of this outbreak and if we all do what the doctors and health department tell us to do we will keep this outbreak and spread of this virus to a minimum. Hopefully this will be the way this outbreak goes.

God bless America and all who work in the health fields. We do live in a great country. Let’s keep it great.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0