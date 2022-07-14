Letter to the editor: We are on the road to extinction

We have been at a crossroads, and now our activist Supreme Court has given us a shove down the road to extinction. Some, who can at least acknowledge the horrendous damage we are doing to our planet, dismiss it with, oh well, God is coming soon.

Do you think he will be pleased with your indifference, when the Bible says that he will bring to ruin those ruining his creation? For years now, Republicans have been packing the lower courts and the Supreme Court with anti-climate regulation judges. Fossil fuel companies and the Koch brothers have spent incredible sums of money assuring that judges are appointed who have no other qualification than that they oppose regulations that affect polluting businesses.

Coral Davenport in the June 20 New York Times shows how the Federalist Society worked to pack our courts.

With today’s Supreme Court decision, which will cripple the regulations designed to slow climate change, they are assuring that, for their monetary gain, our poor children and grandchildren will be suffering from 140-degree heat (occurring for the first time this year in India and Pakistan), frightening floods and all-consuming fires.

Our activist Supreme Court has defanged the EPA in its decision. No longer can they protect us without getting the approval of Congress and the president. That is a laugh since most of the Republicans owe their election to money supplied by the polluters.

For God’s sake we can’t let this happen. Our vote is our only hope. Vote for independents, Democrats or greens who care about the Earth that they are leaving to their grandchildren. There is no other issue as important. I do not want my little Astrid condemned to a hellishly hot polluted world.

Martha R. Winsten, Gansevoort