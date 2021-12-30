Letter to the editor: We are on a downhill slide

Editor:

Finally, a letter published in the Post-Star that tells it like it is.

I've written before about the guest editorials published by other liberal newspapers and writers.

The letter from Andrew Nelson hit the mark so well, the editor had to add his two cents saying his commentary went beyond the stated headline. Well, all you have to do is look at the "squad" of regular complainers who grace the paper constantly. I wondered if they had stock since they are featured so often, and always get top billing if there happens to be a dissenting letter that day. I also wonder did anyone ever tell this group, quote "you won" unquote. Your man and his sidekick are in office and doing a terrible job, but don't get a lot of complaining letters written about them.

Let's see, the crisis at the southern border, inflation and gas prices, crime waves, and of course the way out of this mess, spend more money and give everyone with a hand out whatever they want. Yes, the pandemic was and is terrible, but to just give those who no fault of their own lost their jobs, more money in some cases than they made working was the wrong move. And wanting to do away with student debt, all that will do is drive voters your way instead of making them accept their responsibility in paying for what they reap. We are on a downhill slide that our children and grandchildren will be burdened with for a long time.

And to all who read this, I hope you had a Merry Christmas.

Edward Charpentier, Hudson Falls

