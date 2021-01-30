Letter to the editor: We are in dark and confusing times

Editor:
It’s interesting to hear so much concern regarding insurrection in the aftermath of Jan. 6. I don’t recall hearing this sentiment after the DC riot during President Trump’s 2017 inauguration, nor did I hear anything of the sort after the riot outside of the White House last year when insurrectionists attempted to burn St. John’s Church to the ground and left Lafayette Square desecrated.
In fact, all we heard were cries of racism and fascism after the perimeter surrounding the White House was expanded the following day.
I heard little concern with threats to democracy after repeated disruptions during Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing... Where was this same concern for the safety of our lawmakers when protesters were aggressively attempting to enter the deliberation chamber? Again, all I heard were further calls of sexism and misogyny.
Perhaps some of you feel there is little logic in acknowledging the unconstitutional alteration of election procedures... Why bother expressing concern for the confounding dilemmas that are now ahead of us regarding our Constitution when your side wins, right?
Perhaps you scoff and sneer at the Trump campaign’s unsuccessful legal pursuit, following the 2020 election. Unfortunately, this was going to be an uphill battle due to the unconstitutional election procedures. These state bureaucrats and judges put the Trump campaign in the middle of a figurative minefield and gleefully bid them good luck with finding their way out.
Joe Biden potentially stated the quiet part out loud when he admitted that he and Barack Hussein Obama established the “most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in American politics.”
Judging the rhetoric I am hearing, it now appears that the current calls for unity are based in tyranny and compliance rather than liberty and honest debate. It appears we genuinely are on the cusp of dark and confusing times.
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station
Editor’s Note: According to subsequent reporting, Joe Biden misspoke when he stated he had helped establish “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in American politics,” and that he meant to say ”the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud prevention organization.”