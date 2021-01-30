Letter to the editor: We are in dark and confusing times

Editor:

It’s interesting to hear so much concern regarding insurrection in the aftermath of Jan. 6. I don’t recall hearing this sentiment after the DC riot during President Trump’s 2017 inauguration, nor did I hear anything of the sort after the riot outside of the White House last year when insurrectionists attempted to burn St. John’s Church to the ground and left Lafayette Square desecrated.

In fact, all we heard were cries of racism and fascism after the perimeter surrounding the White House was expanded the following day.

I heard little concern with threats to democracy after repeated disruptions during Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing... Where was this same concern for the safety of our lawmakers when protesters were aggressively attempting to enter the deliberation chamber? Again, all I heard were further calls of sexism and misogyny.

Perhaps some of you feel there is little logic in acknowledging the unconstitutional alteration of election procedures... Why bother expressing concern for the confounding dilemmas that are now ahead of us regarding our Constitution when your side wins, right?