Letter to the editor: We are fashioning our own downfall

Editor:

Regarding Bill Bombard's letter of Oct. 15, for starters CATO is a right wing think tank and not the authority on the Constitution. While it is a convenient backstop for the Trumpites, it does not represent mainstream thought.

Contrary to his statements, Trump and "his" AG, Barr, claim unlimited executive authority, which is preposterous and sinks his argument from the get-go. Then there's the ACA, the FDA, the EPA, and many components of our legal system that simply defy his argument.

There are many examples of the legitimate use of executive power. For example, the Armed Services have the power to be deployed when a national threat exists. Trump actually exceeded his authority to order HLS to police streets for political reasons.

Trump declared a national emergency to take money appropriated by Congress for other purposes that go against what the Constitution allows. There was no actual national emergency. Trump and Barr have mangled the Constitution by installing unqualified political leaders, such as at those at the USPS, for the specific purpose of slowing ballots to suppress minorities.

It is comically ironic that this attempt to relieve Trump of responsibility falls against a misconceived and invalid constitutional argument.