Letter to the editor: We are better off without fake, white Christians

“Cowards run away, patriots vote!”

So says Mr. John Siebrecht.

Hmmm, is he referring to the image of Senator Hawley running from the very group he helped stir up? Those Republicans who helped Trump stage an attempted coup?

“Democrats, the party of the baby killers ... are protesting against what exactly?” asks Mr. Siebrecht.

Maybe we're protesting our rights to our own health care decisions being taken away?

Maybe we're protesting the patriarchy that is sending women’s rights backwards 50 years?

Also John, refresh your biology.

“Democrats ... if you have a problem with our gal Elise ... wait'll ya get a load of Nicole Malliotakis, from Manhattan.”

I do not know Ms. Malliotakis, nor do I want to know what she thinks.

I do have problems with Stefanik. She's a liar and a Trump sycophant. I find her beyond disgusting, and her votes show she only cares to further her own career. She is now forever tainted with Trump stench.

Dan Stec, take note.

“Forty dead migrants in the back of a truck. ... Funny how Joey Biden's name comes to mind in regards to that,” according to John …

The only thing that comes to mind for me is horror. How does this connect to Biden? It's been happening for years.

“How about instead of gun control, we institute ‘thug control!’”

Hmmm, thugs … the brainwashed white men who bought into a white supremacy manifest? Like the ads Stefanik purchased? Or the thugs who are just homegrown domestic terrorists? White cisgender males who feel threatened.

“Where would this publication be if all of us white Christian males/females stopped buying this left-leaning propaganda publication?”

Well, my thought John, is our entire country would be better off without fake “white Christians.” That kind is an abomination of what actual Christianity stands for.

Beth Wadleigh, Fort Edward