Letter to the editor: We are best served by retaining Muller

For those of your readers who may wonder what it takes for a Supreme Court judge seeking re-election to be nominated by both the Democratic Party and the Conservative Party, I’d like to offer my insight into the qualifications of Supreme Court Judge Robert Muller.

When Robert Muller was a trial attorney decades ago, I had the opportunity to represent clients where he represented the opposing side. Attorney Muller was a tenacious, but also an ethical trial attorney. He certainly knows his way around the courtroom. For this reason, not only attorneys who are members of all political parties, but also a multitude of organizations have stepped forward to publicly support his re-election as Supreme Court justice covering 11 local counties.

Who you are or what organization you represent means nothing to Judge Muller when it comes to guaranteeing a fair and competent resolution of any dispute in which you may be involved. I truly believe that our community would be best served by retaining Judge Muller on the bench. Hopefully you will consider his background and experience by joining me to vote for his re-election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Attorney William Nikas, Hudson Falls