Letter to the editor: We are being too selfish during crisis

Editor:

Never in my almost 53 years of my adult life have I seen anything like I saw yesterday. We are all worried about the coronavirus or COVID-19. We are uncertain as a country and instead of banding and coming together and fighting the virus, we are letting our greed and selfishness shine through.

Shelves at department and grocery stores shelves are empty. No produce, no fruit, bread, canned vegatables and no milk at all.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Those of you that have the "all for me, none for you" mentality shame on you, is that what the human race has turned into? So the children will think it's okay to be selfish and have an "I", "me" attitude. What happened to helping one another?

Quit being selfish, quit buying up everything quit the stock piling. We will get through this together.

God bless America.

Renee Waschezyn, Elmira Heights

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0