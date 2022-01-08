Letter to the editor: We already have voting integrity

I’m writing in response to Rodney Cart’s letter to the editor on Jan. 6, 2021. It’s fitting that his letter was published on the one-year anniversary of the insurrection led by a mob of Trump supporters trying to overturn an election that didn’t go their way.

He claims we need voting integrity. We already have that though; no widespread fraud was found after the 2021 election despite all the false claims by Trump and his cronies. Seems like Rodney has bought the Big Lie and is confused about how elections work. In any case, many Democrats are on board with voter ID laws (and if Republicans would stop obstructing and participate in passing voting reform laws maybe it would be the law).