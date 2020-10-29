Letter to the editor: We all should open our minds

Editor:

Tupper Lake, like many small villages in the Adirondacks, is an informal “gated“ community. Based on the 2010 Census, there is little diversity and few people of color living in these areas.

The Adirondacks is a beautiful place to live and visit. It also gives people a sense of comfort and safety. For visitors and those who migrate north each summer, it reminds them of home, where, in some cases, they actually live in “gated” communities. On a daily basis, probably most people in these Adirondack towns and villages feel quite comfortable with things just the way they are.

I served my military duty in Mobile, Alabama during the height of Gov. George Wallace’s power, when he was running for president. There was blatant racism and bigotry. After hosting a party for people I served with, some of whom were Black, my neighbor informed me, “I know that you all are from New York and don’t know that we don’t have those kind of people in our homes.” When I hosted another party, including the same people, my neighbors never spoke to me again. Racism can be that blatant or misinterpreted when a Town Board takes a “non-vote“ stance to avoid controversy.