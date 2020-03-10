Letter to the editor: We all should be aware of resources

Letter to the editor: We all should be aware of resources

Editor:

I would like to make our community aware of all of the wonderful resources available to us in this area for the care of ailing loved ones.

Homeward Bound for palliative care, High Peaks Hospice, Kim’s Care so that the caregiver can get to appointments or to have some down time, Glens Falls Hospital’s Speech Therapy, Glens Falls Hospital Neurology, and the ALZ association for both the ALZ patient and their caregivers, and the Warren County Nurses. We are so fortunate. Thank you to all of these resources.

Lorraine Arney, Queensbury

