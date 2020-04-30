Letter to the editor: We all die, it's just a matter of when

Editor:
It is naive to believe you can hide at home from the coronavirus, unless everything is delivered and is sanitized again before you handle it, and you never interact with anyone.
This virus will be with us for the future, along with influenza A and B, which mutates every year, making the seasonal flu shot a literal shot in the dark.
The original order to shut the state down was to slow the rate of infection to allow hospitals in the NYC metropolitan area to keep from getting overwhelmed. That time has passed. Nursing homes all over the state were the first to lock down and were unable to stop the spread. Continuing this totalitarian state is contrary to the Constitution, both state and U.S.
People who say, “You can’t go out and exercise your right of freedom to assemble because you might get infected and thus infect me” is insanity.
The virus cannot be stopped. Until it goes through the population to develop herd immunity we are destined to be more at risk.
When someone gets behind the wheel of a car, they risk themselves and anyone else on the road. We accept the risk. We don’t shut the world down for influenza. Over half our economy has continued to operate as “essential” and until recently without any form of PPE. It is time to immediately go back to pre-Wuhan America.
“Oh, my God, what if I die?” We all will die, just a matter of when, where and how. I suggest you find Jesus before the inevitable, He will give you peace.
Nicholas Collins, Glens Falls
