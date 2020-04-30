Letter to the editor: We all die, it's just a matter of when

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

It is naive to believe you can hide at home from the coronavirus, unless everything is delivered and is sanitized again before you handle it, and you never interact with anyone.

This virus will be with us for the future, along with influenza A and B, which mutates every year, making the seasonal flu shot a literal shot in the dark.

The original order to shut the state down was to slow the rate of infection to allow hospitals in the NYC metropolitan area to keep from getting overwhelmed. That time has passed. Nursing homes all over the state were the first to lock down and were unable to stop the spread. Continuing this totalitarian state is contrary to the Constitution, both state and U.S.

People who say, “You can’t go out and exercise your right of freedom to assemble because you might get infected and thus infect me” is insanity.

The virus cannot be stopped. Until it goes through the population to develop herd immunity we are destined to be more at risk.