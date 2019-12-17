Letter to the editor: Watching out for walkers appreciated

Editor:

I have been fortunate over the decades to have The Post-Star print dozens of my letters to the editor. Being the political junkie that I am, most of all my letters had to do with the down and dirty business of politics. That’s why this letter is a refreshing change because it is about a positive thing.

In this day and age when there is so much corporate greed as well as a multitude of companies who disrespect their clients and consumers, I have found a rather bright spot.

In the past I have changed the company that removes my trash because they made a habit of forgetting to pick up my trash. I won’t identify the company because this letter is not to demean them in any way. I switched to another trash removal company and there is one thing I noticed about all the truck drivers on the road as I walk 2-1/2 miles every day for exercise. All the trucks heading toward me slow down and pull into the other lane if there is no oncoming traffic and safe to do so. If not, they always slow down.