Letter to the editor: Watch your trash, save animals

Editor:
There is a mallard duck on Crandall Pond with a mask around his neck. He can fly, he can swim, but when he tries to walk on land he trips on the mask. Attempts to capture and free him of the mask have been unsuccessful because he is mobile.
Last year, there was a coyote on Pruyn's Island with a clear plastic jar, the kind that snack mix comes in, stuck on his head. Attempts to trap him to free him of the jar were unsuccessful. The animal starved to death.
When will people learn to be responsible with their trash? The world is not a dumping site.
Lynn Goldsmith, South Glens Falls