Letter to the editor: Watch out for the waterfalls ahead

Watch out for the waterfalls ahead

I’d like to comment on the cartoon that ran next to my last letter. It showed two fishermen going over a waterfall. One says, “(Cartoon expletive symbols) Trump!” The punchline is “Spot the liberal.” Leaving aside that a liberal would not be likely to steer a boat over a waterfall, one could just as easily replace Trump with Biden and liberal with Republican. I won’t use conservative because there are too many actual honorable conservatives who are opposed to the infamy of Donald Trump.

The strawman argument the cartoonist is putting out is “Liberals blame Trump for everything, therefore Trump has no responsibility for January 6th.” I’ve heard it in enough comment threads to recognize it. The idea is that the only people responsible are those who attacked the Capitol.

My question though is why were all those people in Washington on January 6th? The millions upon millions. Was this just some cosmic coincidence or did someone use some influence to bring them there? Did someone tell them, even before the election, that if he lost it was because it was rigged?

The rioters were ultimately responsible for having been foolish enough to believe Trump. Given. Still, they wouldn’t just miraculously all have been there without some sort of coordination, guidance and persuasion. I realize Trump’s defense is that despite all the sane people who told him he lost, he put his fingers in his ears and went “la la la, I can’t hear you.” We’ll see how that works. In the meantime, there’s only one fish bigger than John Eastman. Maybe he’ll want to stop pleading the fifth and start helping some prosecutor land that big one. Watch out for waterfalls.

Kevin Robbins,

Fort Edward

