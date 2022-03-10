Letter to the editor: Watch for early signs of fascism

Editor:

As our country sinks further and further into tribalism — “us” against the “other” — we should all reflect on a banner hanging in the U.S. Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. It lists 12 early warning signs of fascism.

Ponder the list and decide for yourself where our country is headed and who is leading us there:

1. Powerful and continuing nationalism

2. Disdain for human rights

3. Identification of enemies as a unifying cause

4. Rampant sexism

5. Controlled mass media

6. Obsession with national security

7. Religion and government intertwined

8. Corporate power protected

9. Labor power suppressed

10. Disdain for intellectual and the arts

11. Obsession with crime and punishment

12. Rampant cronyism and corruption

When applying the list to current events, think of how differently our two major political parties align with each item. How frightening are the options for the 2022 and 2024 elections? Quite!

Speaking of frightening. We have already seen Deadbeat Donald and his followers incessantly and mindlessly attack President Biden while extolling the virtues of Putin, the cold-blooded murderer of women and children.

Deadbeat Donald says Putin is “genius,” “savvy,” “smart.” The savvy, smart, genius, Putin, has chosen to use cluster bombs in Ukraine and to target schools, churches and hospitals to kill as many civilians as possible. And Deadbeat Donald cheers him on.

Putin is clearly a war criminal. If Deadbeat Donald had his way, the miserable failure would have used our military to keep himself in power and he would be a war criminal himself. There is still time for him to succeed if we fail to act.

I have to compliment Putin for his ability to train his lapdog to eat out of his hand. Must be the power of the secret tapes.

Al Muench, Chestertown

