Letter to the editor: Watch for baby foxes in the road

Editor:

I would like to take the opportunity to mention that there has been a fox den sighting in the Hudson River Recreation Area (Buttermilk) in Lake Luzerne and a few people have seen the baby foxes playing in the middle of the road.

I would like to remind visitors who visit Buttermilk and Bear Slides to play not to speed up and down the road. I would hate to see these baby foxes get run over.

This is another reminder that not only foxes play in the road in Buttermilk but also people do walk along the side of River Road past the big parking lot. It is always a good idea to drive slow. Also, I would like to mention please do not touch or move the baby foxes. Leave wildlife alone.

I would also like to say the DEC Lands & Forests Division is doing an amazing job making a lot of improvements to the whole area including redoing the big parking lot, installing all-new signs, and there will be a map located at the big parking lot. Please respect the area so many generations can enjoy it.

James Sullivan, Hudson Falls

