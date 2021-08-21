Letter to the editor: Warrensburg's leaders are doing it all wrong

Editor:

The current town leadership in Warrensburg has gone off the rails and lost sight of the proper functions and limits of an elected government.

First, they vote unanimously to destroy irreplaceable public parkland for a pittance and allow some green energy snake oil salesmen to ruin this land that belongs to us all.

Now after the outcry and failure of that project, the town leadership wants to confiscate and destroy the rights of the private property owners by declaring a historic district.

The current town officials have this all backwards: They need to protect both our public parklands and our rights as free citizens and not engage in search and destroy missions on both as they are now.

While I am all for seeing the beautiful old homes that remain thrive, it cannot be at the cost of our personal freedoms and rights as property owners. Any property needs to be economically viable to survive.

The best way to preserve our historical buildings is to encourage investment and development, not by restricting them with more government regulations. By being valuable and worth something, we prevent them from falling into disrepair and becoming obsolete.