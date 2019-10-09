Editor:
After years of pushing to get short-term property rentals regulated, the town of Warrensburg implemented laws governing such. Some renters continue to scream, yell and play music beyond the 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. time specified. When it’s 10 p.m., we expect and need for the outside noise regulations to be enforced!
On three occasions, since the laws were implemented, we’ve called the Sheriff’s Department due to loud outside noise after 10 p.m. When the town was questioned as to the status of our reported incidents, I was told the first incident was deemed a non-violation. The town had spoken to “others” who said the noise was coming from other sources and not the property that adjoins ours. This is despite a sheriff’s report that documented the noise at the time, date and location in question.
The second violation in question, the officer stated no “loud’ noise was observed outside. He took the renters’ word, without investigating, that the renters were playing the music and partying inside the house, which wasn’t the case. Initially, the sheriff’s report also failed to note the manager of the property was swearing at me. This person has a history and arrest for harassing me, yet nothing was done.
The latest incident kept us awake from 1:15 a.m. until 3 a.m. The sheriff arrived and documented the loud partying going on outside. After he left, the screaming and yelling continued so the Sheriff’s Department was called again. The officer said there was nothing more he could do because the town of Warrensburg doesn’t have a noise ordinance.
Due to the past history of harassment, we installed a camera on our garage which includes audio. Although these incidents and the associated noise can be validated, the town chooses to ignore facts.
Catherine LaFond, Warrensburg