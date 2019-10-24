Editor:
Shame on Steve Peoples and the Associated Press. He wrote: “For the second consecutive debate, Warren refused to say whether middle class Americans would pay higher taxes under her proposed ‘Medicare for All plan’. It was a glaring dodge …"
Kudos for an obviously smarter Elizabeth Warren for not providing the writer with a sound bite to use against her for the duration. She told it like it is; the middle class will save money. For her to say "I will raise taxes" would be a political death sentence. (See Walter Mondale, 1984: "Mr. Reagan will raise taxes, and so will I," he said. "He won't tell you, I just did.")
For the second debate in a row, the corporate media has tried, unsuccessfully, to get her to provide them with the statement their controllers desire. These giant media outlets are owned by the big money advertisers. Big Pharma, big media conglomerates, the insurance industry, Wall Street, etc. Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, Sinclair Broadcast Group, GE/Comcast/NBC for example. Those companies who treat their news as entertainment and need to show a profit. Those that have an agenda and will not bite the hand that feeds them. News, like most everything, is best when its source is close to home. One more reason to support your locally owned press like the Glens Falls Post-Star.
Elizabeth Warren, unlike so many of today’s politicians, is nobody’s fool.
Nick Partrick, Corinth