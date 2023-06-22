Recently, the Warren County Board of Supervisors passed a long to do list of rules and regulations preventing immigrants from south and Central America from residing in Warren County. Most of these immigrants braved a thousand-plus mile dangerous journey on foot. They hoped their journey would lead them to an opportunity for their children and others to have a safe and gainful life, leaving behind their countries taken over by drug cartels and other violent groups.

Unfortunately, the board’s to do list did not include compassion, empathy or caring for the less fortunate. I was surprised it did not include the building of a Trumpian border wall along Warren County’s boundary lines.

Recently, we celebrated nineteenth day (Juneteenth) commemorating the freeing of the slaves. I wonder what the present Warren County board would have done if they had been in office at that to prevent black slaves from moving to warren county for a better life.

David Gottesman,

North Creek