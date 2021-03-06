 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Warren County DMV is always professional

Letter to the editor: Warren County DMV is always professional

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I am writing this letter to express my appreciation for the experience my daughter and I had this week at the Warren County Department of Motor Vehicles.

She needed to renew her license and we wished for her to get an "enhanced" version. One piece of documentation needed was missing, but instead of having a "tough luck," make another appointment and try again response, they gave us a pass to return that day with the needed document, which we did and were ultimately successful.

Throughout the process, both of the employees we dealt with were friendly, professional and helpful, as were the security guards at the door. Pamela Vogel should be proud of the competence and deportment of the employees she supervises. I have always had positive experiences at the Warren County DMV and have nothing but praise for them. Thank you!

D. Neal Iverson, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News