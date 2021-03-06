Letter to the editor: Warren County DMV is always professional

Editor:

I am writing this letter to express my appreciation for the experience my daughter and I had this week at the Warren County Department of Motor Vehicles.

She needed to renew her license and we wished for her to get an "enhanced" version. One piece of documentation needed was missing, but instead of having a "tough luck," make another appointment and try again response, they gave us a pass to return that day with the needed document, which we did and were ultimately successful.

Throughout the process, both of the employees we dealt with were friendly, professional and helpful, as were the security guards at the door. Pamela Vogel should be proud of the competence and deportment of the employees she supervises. I have always had positive experiences at the Warren County DMV and have nothing but praise for them. Thank you!

D. Neal Iverson, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0