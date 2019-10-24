Editor:
On Election Day, Nov. 5, you have an opportunity to elect a very qualified slate of candidates for town supervisor and two Town Council positions: Don Ward, Jeff Duxbury and Julie Sipperly. The varied and diverse experiences of the candidates demonstrate that they have the expertise needed to meet the challenges that the town of Greenwich now faces.
We need to elect Don Ward to fully represent the town at the county level. We need to have Greenwich’s voice and vote heard at the county. Greenwich has lost the “weighted” vote that is lost on many county issues that has diminished the representation of Greenwich. His opponent voted against the county sheriff’s operated school Resource Officer Program and has proposed increasing certain taxes at the county level. She has attempted to defund many of the sheriff’s initiatives that have helped the County Sheriff’s Department receive a “NYS Division of Criminal Justice Certificate of Accreditation.” There are 542 police agencies in NYS, of which only 116 are accredited. Of those 116, Washington County is one of only 23 Sheriff’s Offices accredited. Don will support keeping our Sheriff’s Office accredited and keep our community and school safe. Don currently serves as a regional manager for a security firm that has 500 employees and over $30 million in contracts. Don Ward has law enforcement credentials as a 30-year retired U.S. marshal. He is a Vietnam veteran and a volunteer fireman. We need Don as Greenwich’s representative at the county level.
Our town supervisor and two Town Council candidates will bring experience in managing people, resources, budgets, business, planning, volunteerism and getting things done. They will keep Greenwich the epitome of Americana with a common sense approach from economic growth to town governing!
Louis J. Leone, Greenwich