Editor:
Why do we have to have another war? Hasn’t there been enough loss of young people or those coming home broken in mind and body? War is not glory with medals for valor. It’s destruction and death of innocent people with weapons that are becoming more terrible in the damage they do. What is the power that one man has over our country that he feels he can do whatever he wants and not be held responsible because of who he is?
That is not democracy. That is dictatorship, and shame on those that condone it. We deserve better. For my 90th birthday, I pray for peace, sanity and reality to return to the people in charge of our lives and our country. War is not a game, it is death, destruction and lives shattered. As Tiny Tim said God bless us, one and all.
Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls