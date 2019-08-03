Editor:
The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat! Everyone is looking for a “good” Republican!
So all “Sleepy” Joe has to do is convince folks that he’s a good Republican! Stand for everything that “good” Republicans stand for and show he’s not as “sleepy” as Trump would have him be. Steal the Republican platform right out from under him!
No way are we going to replace Trump with a far left certified socialist! And some of us can still retain some of the racism within our DNA. This way he can get health insurance money to support him and prove he’s not a socialist! Joe realizes that a Medicare Plan for All will have to be paid for by the middle class he’s trying to help. A socialist can’t beat Trump and Joe knows this. And I note that Harris also envisions a role for insurance providers in health care.
As for “groping” — well nobody’s perfect! As for his big mouth — at least you know what he’s thinking sometimes!
Some of us want better than Trump is giving us, but what is the alternative? I’m sure it is not the deep blue sea of the far, far left! We need a fix that all of us can live with. Not perfect, but livable!
Ron Hintz, Argyle