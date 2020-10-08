Letter to the editor: Walk to bring end to Alzheimer's

Editor:

On Oct. 17, I will honor my mom in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. As her son, I endured the long grueling deterioration that is the journey with Alzheimer's.

My mom lost her battle with this awful disease that robbed her of her memories and her mind. So now I fight. I fight for a world without Alzheimer's, so that someday other families won't have to go through the pain that mine did.

Currently, more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer's and that number is expected to grow to as many as 16 million by 2050. Our future is at risk unless we can find a way to change the course of this disease.

The walk raises funds for dementia research, care and support, here in Glens Falls and beyond. This is my fifth year as a co-chairman of the Queensbury Walk. Only through a continued commitment will we one day have the first Alzheimer’s survivor.

This year, in order to keep our communities safe, participants are encouraged to walk on their own or in small groups. Choose a route that means something to you and your loved one — I will be walking in downtown Glens Falls, where my mom lived for years before she was put into more formal care.