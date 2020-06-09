Letter to the editor: Walk the talk on religion

Editor:
I saw on film a policeman in riot gear step out of the police line, walk over to an Australian photojournalist and punch him in the stomach with his shield. I saw on film a policeman in riot gear step out of the police line, walk over to a protester in the front of the group, pepper spray him, subdue him and arrest him.
And now because stores like Macy’s are having their windows broken and dresses stolen, Trump wants to send in our military to subdue them. Governor Cuomo wants to send in the National Guard.
It really is tragically sad when this country values the stores more than a human life — more than a heart beating inside the flesh of a man, not by any sustaining willpower of his own.
Why wasn’t the FBI sent to every instance of police brutality, injustice, or police crimes against Americans of the black race — one of the colorings of God’s immanence?
Racism stems from race pride. And also that someone’s race, status, manner of speech is deemed lesser than one’s own. We all were taught to critique and evaluate, but most of our behavior is monitored by our morals, propriety, and manners.
In the French and Navajo languages, the adjective is placed after the noun, rendering it of lesser importance. For example, le chat noir means the black cat in English, but the cat black in French.
So when we see a person, is he a black man or a man who happens to be black? I think our religions try to rout out our tendencies to weigh and measure and separate.
I think it was tragically sad when Trump held up the Bible to gain the support of all those “who profess but do not practice religion.“
Sherry Adams, Queensbury
