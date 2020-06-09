Letter to the editor: Walk the talk on religion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I saw on film a policeman in riot gear step out of the police line, walk over to an Australian photojournalist and punch him in the stomach with his shield. I saw on film a policeman in riot gear step out of the police line, walk over to a protester in the front of the group, pepper spray him, subdue him and arrest him.

And now because stores like Macy’s are having their windows broken and dresses stolen, Trump wants to send in our military to subdue them. Governor Cuomo wants to send in the National Guard.

It really is tragically sad when this country values the stores more than a human life — more than a heart beating inside the flesh of a man, not by any sustaining willpower of his own.

Why wasn’t the FBI sent to every instance of police brutality, injustice, or police crimes against Americans of the black race — one of the colorings of God’s immanence?

Racism stems from race pride. And also that someone’s race, status, manner of speech is deemed lesser than one’s own. We all were taught to critique and evaluate, but most of our behavior is monitored by our morals, propriety, and manners.