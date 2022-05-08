Letter to the editor: Wait till after the mid-term voting!

Editor:

I am sick to death of the Demorat policies of filling important government posts with not the best minds that America has to offer, but unqualified jerks because they are extremists that are putting America last! Look at the mess they have created in just two years! This administration was handed a well-oiled machine. All that it needed was a brain to work it.

It appears the Demofools are now experiencing buyer's remorse. All that money they paid to get dimwit in office, and look how they are running from him now! Wait'll after the mid-terms!

I'll bet if CNN+ had brought Mister Trump on to launch its pilot program, they wouldn't have collapsed the way they did. Tuned in to see the comedy show and sure enough, there they were, the same ole liars, and criers, spewing their fake news and mega-lies to their loyal followers. Even they refused to pay to hear the dribble they have been listening to these past five years.

Why are the women of the Left so unhappy? Guess it has something to do with the weak-minded, weak-kneed men they are forced to associate with?

Since the Left is allowed to do name-calling on this site, I thought I would also take advantage. I can be just as ignorant as they can.

John Siebrecht, Queensbury

