Letter to the editor: Voting rights are key to democracy

Editor:
When I think of America I’ve always believed that Americans want a democratic system — not an autocratic one. The keys to having such a system are free and fair elections, protection of rights for all citizens, a free press that demands transparency from their government and citizen participation.
What is striking now is how Republican leadership in order to gain back control of the Senate and the presidency are trying to undermine our democracy again by advocating measures that limit voting rights — specifically for people of color.
Donald Trump did his level best to try to destroy our democracy by questioning the legitimacy of the election, attacking the free press, claiming unbridled executive power and embracing dictators around the world. Trump's disdain for democracy and the truth and his war on democratic norms nearly toppled this system. And it only took four years. What was shocking was the loyalty and support of these bizarre claims by Republican political leaders (including Stefanik).
Luckily, the majority of Americans (80 million) stood up for democracy by voting Trump out, preventing him from retaining power illegitimately. They didn’t buy his bizarre conspiracy theories that depicted journalists, democrats and many government officials (not loyal to him) as evil, conniving Satan-worshipers set on bringing him down.
What concerns me is that Trump’s propaganda and lies were believed by 70% of Republicans. If we don’t stand up for democracy, what we have left is an autocracy led by people who care about one thing — their own power.
Our government can work for us — and citizens and leaders who stay true to American ideals of self-governance can ensure that our democracy doesn’t slip into a repressive autocratic regime. The key will be to ensure all people have the right to choose the leaders who represent them. I'll vote for that.
Mary Hilliard, Lake George