Letter to the editor: Voting rights are key to democracy

Editor:

When I think of America I’ve always believed that Americans want a democratic system — not an autocratic one. The keys to having such a system are free and fair elections, protection of rights for all citizens, a free press that demands transparency from their government and citizen participation.

What is striking now is how Republican leadership in order to gain back control of the Senate and the presidency are trying to undermine our democracy again by advocating measures that limit voting rights — specifically for people of color.

Donald Trump did his level best to try to destroy our democracy by questioning the legitimacy of the election, attacking the free press, claiming unbridled executive power and embracing dictators around the world. Trump's disdain for democracy and the truth and his war on democratic norms nearly toppled this system. And it only took four years. What was shocking was the loyalty and support of these bizarre claims by Republican political leaders (including Stefanik).