Letter to the editor: Voting is an American right

Editor:

Your congressional district includes many veterans and active-duty service men and women and their families. You should feel honored to represent all of us, including all those who choose to serve this country. While men and women enlist for many reasons, all of them willingly offer their lives to save this democracy. They serve us not as domestic terrorists who challenge our democracy, but as men and women who take an oath to defend it.

I know many service men and women — some died in battle, several died of suicide when they returned home, others have suffered for decades now from PTSD, still others come home and are fortunate to be able to return to a “normal” life. Your support in terms of funds for the military is one way to protect this country.

But a fundamentally powerful way to help save this democracy for which so many of your constituents risked their lives, is to support that for which this democracy stands: freedom, equality and the right to vote.

Generations of native people, women and people of color have fought to have that right extended to them. I honor them, and I hope you do as well for improving the quality of democracy and the scope of freedoms it guarantees.

Today, some states are trying to restrict voting rights. It is wrong. The fight to protect our vote is one “we the people” must defend. The time is now for you to stand on the side of democracy. Voting is not a partisan right — it is an American one. Will you show us your commitment to protecting that right by supporting the Right to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress?

Kate Roos, Glens Falls

