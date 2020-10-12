Letter to the editor: Voting for the one who doesn't back Trump

Editor:

Egad! What to mention? Trump's fraudulent taxes, his demented, toddler-like un-presidential behavior during the debate, his lies about COVID-19, even as, huffing, puffing, and using accessory muscles and pursed lip breathing to get his breath, he rips his mask off and tells us COVID-19 is no big deal? And by the way, don't be bothered to wear a mask.

How about his stand on abortion. I don't believe in abortion either, but all he wants is to get the child born. Once it's born, he loses interest in its welfare. Does he care if the child will have health care, clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and a planet not about to be overwhelmed by global warming to live on? A resounding no to this.

These are things which we all want for our children. But he just wants to get the child born, then let it suffer afterward, it’s no concern of his.

As a Republican, I feel Trump is totally unfit to be our president. I will be voting for Biden for president, and Tedra Cobb for Congress, as Elise Stefanik supports much of Trump's idiocy. I hope you will do the same.

Jahnn Gibson, Johnstown

