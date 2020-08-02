Letter to the editor: Votes must restore country's moral center

Editor:

As people of faith, we are called to act in certain ways. We are exhorted to care for one another and the earth; to do justice; to refrain from hurting others; and to acknowledge the supremacy of our Creator. In the Christian tradition, as well as some others, we are also called to feed the hungry, heal the sick, visit prisoners, raise up the poor, tell the truth and love our neighbors as ourselves.

During the past three-and-a-half years, our government, with our money and in our name, has:

• Tried to take health care away from 22 million people;

• Responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with lies and gross mismanagement, causing the deaths of thousands of Americans;

• Ripped young children away from their parents and locked them in cages;

• Given millionaires and billionaires huge tax breaks, while giving working families meager tax relief;

• Refused to hold Russia accountable for meddling in the 2016 election or for putting bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers;

• Cut the food stamp program (SNAP) and other safety net programs for low-income Americans;