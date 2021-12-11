Letter to the editor: Vote yes on both Glens Falls City School District propositions

Editor:

The Glens Falls School District is conducting a vote on Dec. 14 to approve a capital improvement project focusing on renovations for the Middle School. There is also a second proposition to add glare-controlled LED lights to Putt Lamay field.

The total costs for the renovations are proposed in the amount of $32,119,485 with 75.3% of the cost covered by state aid and $5.5 million from the district's fund balance. The proposed capital improvements are not raising local taxes!

Proposition 1 will provide much-needed renovations to the buildings and properties, improving the educational and learning environment for years to come. An easy “yes” vote. Proposition 2, while not benefiting every single student directly, will benefit students in all outdoor spring and fall sports in 7th-12th grade (field hockey, soccer, football, baseball, softball, track and lacrosse). Some will argue the school should focus on academics only. School sports help shape and build our kids in so many other ways that are just as important as learning in the classroom! Another easy “yes” vote.

The district states that the biggest concerns from neighbors are noise and excess traffic during night games. The district is working to address those concerns. I bought a house near the high school and since the school was already there when I purchased the house, I knew that there would be times of increased traffic and noise. In fact, there isn't a single homeowner that lives within 500 feet of the school property that bought their house before the middle or high schools were built and would have realized the same thing. If there's a night game, walk over to watch and cheer on your community's future generations. Be careful though, you might enjoy it!

Please vote "yes" on Dec. 14.

Randy Rath, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0