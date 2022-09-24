Letter to the editor: Vote 'yes' on ballot Prop. 1 in November

Our portable climate clock read 7 years and 315 days ... last year.

Now displayed in our town of Queensbury supervisor’s office, it reads 6 years, 307 days, 4 hours.

The digital countdown estimates how much CO2 can still be released into the atmosphere to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 C; at that threshold, collapse of atmospheric guardrails are predicted, manifesting in such possible conditions as irreversible Greenland and Arctic ice melts and shifts in ocean currents.

The clock is a wake-up tool; the “end” of a global carbon budget, though not absolute, was scientifically calculated by the Mercator Research Institute, based on 2018 IPCC reports. At the 2015 Paris Accords, the 1.5 C warming limit was internationally adopted.

The clock displays a countdown timeline and various “lifelines” such as crediting Indigenous land protection and tracking the percentage of present renewable use.

November elections provide opportunities to choose climate leaders; in NYS vote “yes” on ballot Proposition 1, protecting clean air, water and creating green jobs. Read up on COP 27 (Conference of the Parties) upcoming in Egypt and contact John Kerry to act boldly; follow the House Committee on Oversight and Reform findings about Fossil Fuel Industry greenwashing/false solutions (i.e.: carbon capture and storage) and climate misinformation.

Officials must lead; they have the power to pass policy and legislation.

Recent Australia climate legislation is being called “landmark.” We can contact Governor Hochul to be more inspiringly proactive with NYS’s CLCPA climate bill.

Our appreciation to Supervisor John Strough for action at the municipal level: for an upcoming Queensbury Climate Action Plan, resolutions for NYSERDA and DEC emission reduction campaigns and for displaying this clock in his office — a reminder as to the narrowing window of time for critical action.

Lisa Adamson, North Country Earth Action, Lake George