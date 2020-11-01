Letter to the editor: Vote yes for charter that makes sense

Editor:

Saratoga Springs’ citizens have an opportunity this year to move the city forward by adopting an amended city charter that places professionalism and neighborhood representation over a government by- and for- the wealthy and well-connected.

A city council, made up of representatives from districts across the city, will be responsive to the people of the city. The council members will hire a professional city manager, trained and experienced in running a city, to enact the policies and programs directed by the city council.

Most cities the size of Saratoga Springs have long ago abandoned the city’s present form of government, structured around commissioners who not only serve as legislators, but also act as managers of departments for which they have no experience or training. This is inefficient and results in city commissioners being responsive to their political supporters, not to ordinary taxpayers.

It is time for Saratoga Springs to say “yes” to its citizens and to vote “yes” to change to a charter that values professional management and responsive government.

Ann C. Bullock, Saratoga Springs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0