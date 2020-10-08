Letter to the editor: Vote to save our country from ruin

Editor:

Are we missing the boat or what? Yes, the election is very important to all of us, most people know this. We also know America is the best country in the world, even with all the bad stuff going on. Our great land is made up of people that came from other lands to America, all kinds of people. They became Americans and worked hard to make America what it is — then why in the world does anyone have to be anti to any religion as our people are made up of all type of religions?

What we lack is respect, compassion, kindness, and goodness when it comes to others. They have a right to pray and believe in what they want as long as they have all the above qualities stated above.

I think the most important thing we can do is to keep our air and water clean. Keep our land from being poisoned by large corporations that have to put the bad stuff someplace. It’s our job to try and stop all the pollution that down the road in time will stop all of us. So it is time to vote, let’s vote for those that want to keep our world going in the right direction.

Oh yes, the virus COVID-19 — there is more to this than meets the eye. With all the fires on the West Coast, all the unrest in our country, along with all the bad stuff going on, it’s time to look up and say a prayer for help.