Editor:
The Post Star recently published an article about a group of people who are trying to repeal the local dry laws in Argyle. I am responding to the make the case that such a proposal is misguided. Alcohol is a harmful substance. For instance, it kills more people and produces more addiction than opioids. Alcohol use is a direct cause of cancer, including a quarter of all breast cancer. Allowing alcohol sales would only serve to make this public health problem even worse. We should be taking steps to improve public health, not make it worse.
Pro-alcohol proponents claim that allowing alcohol sales would help the economy and generate tax revenue. But this is not the case. The State of New York loses over 16 billion dollars a year from the social, medical and economic damages that result from the harms of alcohol. As a result, the alcohol industry ends up making the economy smaller. Even if a few people may open some businesses and make some money, the overall economy will be made worse.
While alcohol sales may generate some tax revenue, it is almost universally the case that areas which allow alcohol sales end up spending far more money dealing with the problems of alcohol than they get from taxing it. As a result, the average taxpayer ends up having to pay higher taxes to subsidize the damages caused as a result of alcohol sales. In the end, allowing alcohol sales, only serves to make communities sicker, poorer and more highly taxed. I would encourage all voters in Argyle to reject this misguided effort and to vote to maintain their local dry laws.
Jonathan Makeley, Amherst