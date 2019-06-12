Editor:
I have lived in the town of Milton for over 50 years. During that time, I have seen town government officials come and go. Some of those folks have been very effective, some however, have been less than stellar.
I was pleased to read that Ryan Isachsen, who worked with me on the Town of Milton Ethics Board, was running for town council. Ryan was part of the Ethics Board for a number of years, including one term as chairman. His ability to look at any complaints brought before the board in an unbiased and fair assessment of facts was what was needed to complete the tasks set to the Board of Ethics. Ryan never bowed to political pressure during his tenure on the Ethics Board.
To see him throw his hat in the ring by running for the office of town councilman is a delight for me. I know he is a man of great pride in his work. He’s a local man with a wife and two children, not to mention his four dogs. I know he will work tirelessly for the benefit of all constituents of the town of Milton, with no partiality or favor to political party. He is what we need in the town now.
I am a Democrat in a sea of Republicans; however, I have always voted for the folks I thought were best suited for a position, not by “party” line. Please vote write in Ryan Isachsen on June 25. Polls open at 12 p.m. I’ll see you there.
Suzanne Canell, Ballston Spa