Editor:
Lake George Councilwoman Marisa Muratori didn’t mention numbers. The Building and Grounds Department head is getting $90,000 with benefits. The board saved $5,000 with the village, so gives a $7,000 raise to him. Her words: It was to supervise. Board member Dan Hurley voted against it. He has a truck to go back and forth with, no tools in it. If something goes wrong, he calls someone to fix it. Remember, no tools. Why he needs a truck at taxpayers’ expense is beyond me.
This is what he supervises. The foreigners are here about eight weeks a year. His men start at 7 a.m. and are already off to work when he shows up at 8-ish. They know what lawns need to be mowed, what buildings need to be cleaned and what else needs to be done. It is a weekly, daily thing. In the winter, no lawns and no foreigners.
This is a waste of taxpayers’ dollars. When your taxes go up to help pay for a new treatment plant, remember the department head is getting $90,000 with benefits, riding around in a truck with no tools, men who are already out working doing their jobs. His job is to supervise.
If you want to know more, contact me. In the meantime, I urge taxpayers to vote and vote for Dan Hurley and Sean Quirk. Time to stop wasting tax dollars.
Gary Gunther, Lake George Town Taxpayer