Letter to the editor: Vote right away, before it's illegal

Editor:

The functioning part of our democratic system is almost broken; checks and balances have been corrupted by Trump, enabled by Barr, McConnell, Graham and the Republican Senate. The Trump campaign does what it can get away with, much illegal, as it plans to manipulate the election (so that he does not have to face criminal charges in New York and elsewhere).

Republicans are carrying out nationwide voter suppression and purging. Republican-led Wisconsin, Ohio, New Hampshire, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania are swing states; a constitutional loophole ultimately allows state legislatures to choose their preferred candidate when there is “cause,” and since there will be trumped-up charges of alleged “voter fraud,” electors in these states can be directed to cast their votes for Trump, setting aside popular and electoral college counts. If Democrats contest by suing, the election determination could go to the Supreme Court.

Trump Republicans are ramming through an untimely replacement for RBG; election results could be challenged on or after Nov. 3 and a (new?) Supreme Court right wing majority with judges beholden to Trump could vote him winner unless some judges recuse themselves.